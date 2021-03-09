ParkHub Acquires Bonfire, Setting Stakes in Campground Management Software

DALLAS, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkHub, the leading B2B parking technology provider, has acquired Bonfire, a campground management platform, to promote the optimization of the overall outdoor recreation industry. As part of the acquisition, ParkHub has brought Bonfire's CEO, Jerry King, onto the company's team to help direct Bonfire's advancement.

"...we realized our flexibility transcends the realm of parking..."

"While our end-markets may look different, our goal is ultimately the same - delivering solutions to remove friction, to fast track operations, and to provide an exceptional customer experience," said George Baker Sr., ParkHub's founder and CEO. "Along our journey as a company, we've deployed ParkHub's platform and resources to handle numerous use cases. In doing so, we realized our flexibility transcends the realm of parking, and we are excited to work with Jerry to help serve the growing camping industry."

Bonfire's software allows campground owners and managers to establish online booking options, manage reservations, and simplify payments. According to a recent Kampgrounds of America report, campers are not only growing in volume, frequency of stays, and across demographics - they are also trending more tech-savvy. 58% of campers agreed technology impacted the number of times they camped, and 50% felt technology enhanced their experience.

ParkHub's technology is utilized by over 500 professional sports and entertainment venues, universities, and recreational sites nationwide. The company's industry-leading products allow clients to cut costs, boost revenue, and improve the guest experience with streamlined processes and real-time data insights.

"What we are seeing now - and will likely witness even more in the future - is an overlapping of agendas across industries, which opens up an opportunity for consolidation and mutual growth," said Jerry King, CEO of Bonfire. "I'm thrilled to work with ParkHub to offer complementary products to Bonfire's current clients and develop solutions to drive mobile operations."

Find out more about ParkHub and Bonfire's solutions here .

About ParkHub

ParkHub is optimizing the world's journeys by providing cutting-edge enterprise technology to support the destination industry. The company's products offer contactless payment options, real-time operational data, robust performance analytics, and leading integrations with ticketing and parking reservation providers. For more information, visit parkhub.com .

About Bonfire

Bonfire supports campground and RV park management with simple-to-learn, simple-to-use technology, including an online booking portal, comprehensive reservation system, integrated payment processing, and streamlined reporting. Good things are happening, letsbonfire.com .

