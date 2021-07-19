ParkHub Acquires CurbTrac to Further Optimize Parking Payments

DALLAS, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkHub, the leading B2B parking technology provider, today announced its acquisition of CurbTrac, a parking payment management platform. As a result of the agreement, ParkHub will adapt CurbTrac's software into its suite of services, and CurbTrac's CEO, Charley DeBow, has joined ParkHub's team to help direct the platform's growth.

"ParkHub is dedicated to the notion that our industry's advancement relies on collaboration..."

"ParkHub is dedicated to the notion that our industry's advancement relies on collaboration," said George Baker, Sr., ParkHub's founder and CEO. "We are delighted to have reached a position where we can nurture innovative solutions that support our company's aim and work with forward-thinking partners like Charley to deliver them to the public."

ParkHub's subscription-based service helps businesses increase revenue and customer satisfaction with flexible payment options, streamlined operations, and real-time data insights. The company's technology is used by hundreds of event venues, universities, and recreation sites across the United States to drive efficient and profitable parking operations. The acquisition of CurbTrac's payment management solution will extend ParkHub's offering to a broader market segment.

CurbTrac's software centralizes payment data from parking applications into a single platform, allowing cities, universities, and parking operators to offer multiple consumer payment options. The solution complements ParkHub's platform in its ability to increase operational efficiency, promote secure, contactless payments, and drive revenue.

"Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for CurbTrac, and I am thrilled to be joining the ParkHub team," said Charley DeBow, CEO of CurbTrac. "Our collaboration will allow CurbTrac to leverage ParkHub's first-class resources to refine our service, accelerate our growth, and enhance our clients' experience."

Both led by longtime, celebrated parking industry leaders, the companies plan to harness their combined perspectives and technology to continue providing exceptional service to their respective client bases.

About ParkHub

ParkHub is optimizing the world's journeys by providing cutting-edge enterprise technology to support the destination industry. The company's products offer contactless payment options, real-time operational data, robust performance analytics, and leading integrations with ticketing and parking reservation providers. For more information, visit parkhub.com .

About CurbTrac

CurbTrac provides enterprise mobility solutions that promote mobile payment adoption and enhance curb space management. The company's software platform centralizes parking applications, allowing clients to improve efficiency, increase revenue, and reduce capital expenditures on traditional parking payment hardware. Find out more at curbtrac.com .

