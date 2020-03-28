Parks Canada helps tourism businesses in national parks and historic sites deal with the impacts of COVID-19 by deferring commercial lease payments without interest until September 2020

GATINEAU, QC, March 27, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is taking action to protect Canadians and the economy from the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic. To help mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 on Canada's tourism industry, Parks Canada will work with tourism operators in national parks, historic sites, and marine conservation areas to defer payments on commercial leases and licences of occupation without interest until September 1, 2020.

Every year, hundreds of tourism businesses and operators deliver a range of services and experiences to the millions of people who visit Parks Canada places across the country. These enterprises are valued partners to Parks Canada and are important contributors to Canada's tourism industry and to local economies. But many of them are now facing financial challenges due to the impacts that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on travel and on Parks Canada operations.

Parks Canada is now contacting all holders of commercial leases and licences of occupation in national parks, historic sites, and marine conservation areas to provide details on the deferral of regular payments without interest until September 1, 2020. Operators will be contacted directly by Parks Canada staff over the coming days. Information will also be made available soon on the Parks Canada website. Please visit pc.gc.ca regularly for updates.



"The Government of Canada is doing everything it can to protect the health and safety of Canadians and to support workers and businesses in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. The measures that we are taking today will ensure that tourism businesses in Parks Canada places across the country can defer lease payments until September without interest. By working together, and with actions like this one, we can overcome many of the social and economic hardships our country is facing at this challenging time."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson,

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada



