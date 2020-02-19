19.02.2020 22:25:00

Parkway Acquisition Corp. Announces Cash Dividend

FLOYD, Va., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parkway Acquisition Corp. ("Parkway" or the "Company") (OTC QX: PKKW) – the holding company for Skyline National Bank ("Skyline"), announces a cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.13 per share, payable March 23, 2020 to shareholders of record on March 13, 2020.  The Parkway Board of Directors declared the dividend on February 18, 2020.

Skyline is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Parkway and serves southwestern Virginia and northwestern North Carolina with 21 branches and 4 loan production offices.

For more information contact:
Blake Edwards, President & CEO – 276-773-2811
Lori Vaught, EVP & CFO – 276-773-2811

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parkway-acquisition-corp-announces-cash-dividend-301007857.html

SOURCE Parkway Acquisition Corp.

