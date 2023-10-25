Parry Labs' Gray Eagle Miniature Mission Interface (GEMMI) Receives Next Phase Funding

Small form factor ground control workstation provides upgrades to MQ-1C-25M

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parry Labs, a defense technology company, has been awarded the next phase of funding by U.S. Army Product Manager Office Endurance Unmanned Aircraft Systems (PdM EUAS) to facilitate the transition and initial fielding of GEMMI for the MQ-1C Program of Record. The legacy command and control software will be upgraded under Ground Modernization Software Suite (GMSS). The GMSS will utilize a modern software architecture and Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) utilizing a government-owned and provided System Architecture (SA) that will instantiate the first Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE) conformant Units of Portability (UoPs) for PM UAS.

Parry is delivering the ruggedized hardware systems targeted for integration with the MQ-1C–25M aircraft and has lab, ground, and flight testing planned running GMSS for the next 24 months.

GEMMI is a configurable expeditionary command and control system, PED workstation, and Tactical Communications Hub enabling forward operations and network management. Its fully operational logistical footprint fits into a small form factor providing a significant reduction in transportation requirements. GEMMI is capable of multi-platform command and control operating Group 1-5 missions that provide rapid response capability.

"PdM EUAS is getting both technology and products, initially invested in by industry, Future Vertical Lift, and SOCOM that works in contested areas of the tactical edge that will significantly enable our warfighters in the MDO fight," said Parry Labs CEO John Parkes. "We are committed to making cutting-edge software and transforming the battlefield."

Parry Labs is a dedicated supporter of the Army's mission to deliver MOSA compliant weapon systems that adapt at the speed of relevance.

About Parry Labs, LLC

