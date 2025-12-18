Parsons Corporation Registered Shs Aktie

Parsons Corporation Registered Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PJFZ / ISIN: US70202L1026

18.12.2025 13:05:11

Parsons Awarded Seat On $15 Bln U.S. Air Force Construction And Engineering Contract

(RTTNews) - Parsons Corp. (PSN), a digitally enabled solutions provider, on Thursday announced that it has been awarded a seat on the U.S. Air Force Comprehensive Construction and Engineering Multiple Award Task Order Contract.

The contract is managed by the Air Force Civil Engineering Center, carries a ceiling value of $15 billion and has an initial five-year ordering period with five one-year option periods.

Under the agreement, the company will compete for task orders to provide design and construction management services for new facilities, as well as maintenance, renovation, and restoration of existing infrastructure.

The company said that the award positions the company for continued U.S. Air Force work, building on other contracts awarded in 2025, including a $1.5 billion Air Force Civil Engineering Center Environmental Services contract addressing PFAS announced in April.

In the pre-market trading, Parsons is 1.35% higher at $61 on the New York Stock Exchange.

