12.07.2023 13:23:42
Parsons Bags $170 Mln Order From Defense Threat Reduction Agency
(RTTNews) - Parsons Corporation (PSN), a defense and intelligence company, on Wednesday announced that it has secured a task order for $170 million from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency or DTRA.
Accordingly, the company will conduct vulnerability assessments, technical support projects, design reviews, and analyses in support of Department of Defense and DTRA including supporting DTRA's Nuclear Enterprise Directorate operational programs.
The task order consists of a one-year base period and four one-year option periods under the company's federal solutions segment that includes existing and new work for the company.
DTRA provides solutions to the department of Defense, the United States government, and international partners to deter strategic attack against the U.S. and its allies. This includes preventing, reducing and countering weapons of mass destruction or WMD and emerging threats; and prevailing against WMD-armed adversaries in crisis and conflict.
On Tuesday, shares of Parsons closed at $48.20 up 0.92% or $0.44 on the New York Stock Exchange
