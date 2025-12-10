Parsons Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A2PJFZ / ISIN: US70202L1026
|
10.12.2025 12:58:00
Parsons Bags $88 Mln Contract From USAFE-AFAFRICA
(RTTNews) - Parsons Corp. (PSN), a defense and intelligence solutions provider, Wednesday announced that it has secured a 3-year contract for $88 mln from U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa or USAFE-AFAFRICA, Air Base Air Defense mission at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. As per the company, this brings the total value under the Air Base Air Defense or ABAD contract to $192 million in 2025.
The company will deliver a comprehensive scope of work encompassing advanced equipment procurement and configuration, seamless systems integration, specialized operator training, robust technical support, and ongoing maintenance, ensuring mission readiness, operational excellence, and long-term system reliability, Parsons said in a statement.
In pre-market activity, PSN shares were trading at $66.01, up 1.29% on the New York Stock Exchange.
