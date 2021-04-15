Parsons Continues Giant Mine Project With Contract Amendment

CENTREVILLE, Va., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company's contract has been amended by 94 million CAD ($75 million USD) to manage new work at the Giant Mine in the Northwest Territories, Canada. As part of the amendment, Public Services and Procurement Canada, on behalf of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC), has extended Parsons' contract to continue as the Main Construction Manager for remediation efforts of the former gold mine.

"We are proud to continue leveraging our decades of mine closure and reclamation experience in support of CIRNAC's efforts to improve the safety, health and prosperity of the community around Giant Mine," said Jon Moretta, executive vice president, industrial, for Parsons.

Parsons has supported CIRNAC in containing and managing 237 thousand tonnes of arsenic trioxide waste stored underground to protect human and environmental health and safety at Giant Mine since 2017 -- in addition to safely deconstructing the roaster complex from 2013 to 2016. The amended contract will advance elements of the project scope – one of the Canadian government's largest environmental remediation projects – to include freeze pad construction for the highly innovative thermosyphon-based process that will freeze the arsenic trioxide waste in place at the mine, as well as construction of a non-hazardous waste landfill, townsite deconstruction, and underground backfill.

To learn more about Parsons' critical infrastructure expertise, visit Parsons.com/markets/critical-infrastructure/.

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

