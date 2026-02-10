Parsons Corporation Registered Shs Aktie

Parsons Corporation Registered Shs

WKN DE: A2PJFZ / ISIN: US70202L1026

10.02.2026 12:59:22

Parsons Corp. Wins $125 Mln, 5 Yr Contract From US Army

(RTTNews) - Parsons Corp. (PSN), a integrates solutions provider for the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, Tuesday announced that it has bagged a $125 million single-award Task Order contract over five years to support the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Army Research Laboratory (ARL), High Performance Computing Modernization Program (HPCMP), and Defense Research and Engineering Network (DREN).

The company will provide critical research, development, and technical services to support the Army Research Directorates mission and will deliver a wide array of services including research, development, test and evaluation, infrastructure operations, and comprehensive project management.

This contract continues a partnership with the DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory that has spanned over 20 years, the company said in a statement.

In pre-market activity, PSN shares were trading at $69.57, up 0.12% on the New York Stock Exchange.

