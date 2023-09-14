|
14.09.2023 12:58:35
Parsons Gets $150 Mln Contract From Southern Nevada Water Authority
(RTTNews) - Parsons Corp. (PSN), a defense and intelligence company, announced Thursday a seven-year, $150 million contract from Southern Nevada Water Authority to improve system reliability.
Under the deal, the company would provide program and construction management services for the 2020 Major Construction and Capital Plan or MCCP. It will give program support for major capital projects and Project Labor Agreement services within the 2020 MCCP as directed by the Authority.
The services will be offered to the Garnet Valley Water and Wastewater projects, Stage II Reliability projects, Ozone Equipment Upgrades, Microbiology Lab Expansion, Lower Las Vegas Wash Stabilization, Horizon Lateral Program, Flocculation Area Rehabilitation and the River Mountains Engineering and Operations building.
Mark Fialkowski, president, Infrastructure North America for Parsons, said, "Having completed more than 120 major projects for the Southern Nevada Water Authority, we're proud to continue improving system reliability, increase water use efficiency, and create a longer water life cycle that results in cost savings and better community health."
