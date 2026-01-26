Parsons Corporation Registered Shs Aktie

Parsons Corporation Registered Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PJFZ / ISIN: US70202L1026

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
26.01.2026 12:50:56

Parsons Wins $593 Mln FAA Contract Extension Through 2030

(RTTNews) - Parsons Corp. (PSN), a digitally enabled solutions provider, on Monday said it has been awarded a $593 million contract extension under the Federal Aviation Administration's Technical Support Services Contract 5.

The extension exercises the first option period under the contract and extends performance through 2030.

Under the contract, the company manages infrastructure and systems upgrades across the National Airspace System, including air traffic control facilities and navigation, communications, power, radar, and surveillance systems.

The upgrades support the FAA's Aviation System Capital Investment Plan, which focuses on modernizing the National Airspace System.

Technical Support Services Contract 5 or TSSC 5 carries a total ceiling value of $1.8 billion, with a four-year base period and two three-year option periods.

In the pre-market trading, Parsons is currently 0.01% higher at $72.74 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Parsons Corporation Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Parsons Corporation Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Parsons Corporation Registered Shs 62,00 0,81% Parsons Corporation Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

25.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4
25.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 4: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
24.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.01.26 KW 4: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.01.26 KW 4: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX freundlich -- DAX etwas schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt macht Gewinne. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich mit leichten Verlusten. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Montag mehrheitlich nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen