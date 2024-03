Part of billionaire family’s empire named on London’s rogue landlord list

Subsidiary of Lazari Investments fined £67,000 for breaches of HMO licence conditions on Camden flatsA family-owned property empire whose holdings include the former Fenwick department store building on London’s Bond Street has seen one of its subsidiaries named on the city’s rogue landlords register and hit with fines totalling £67,000.The Lazari family have an estimated fortune of £2.5bn, placing them 72nd on the Sunday Times rich list. It is based on a property portfolio that includes some of the most luxurious addresses in central London as well as rental flats in the north of the city. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel