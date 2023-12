Part-time and shift workers to lose up to £248m holiday pay in UK rule change

Experts say alteration to holiday rights is one of the most significant erosions of employment protections since UK left EUMinisters are cutting holiday allocations and pay for irregular and part-time workers, at a cost to staff of up to £248m a year.The government is changing how holiday days and pay are calculated for people who do not work full-time throughout the year, such as shift -workers, school employees and those on zero-hours contracts. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel