Part-time workers: how will you be affected by new benefits rules?

The new rule will require benefit claimants working up to 15 hours a week to take new steps to increase their earnings New rules expected to come into force in January 2023 will require benefit claimants working up to 15 hours a week to take new steps to increase their earnings or face having their benefits reduced. The current threshold of nine hours which was increased this summer to 12 hours, will come into effect next week.We would like to hear from part-time workers who claim benefits about how they will be affected by the new rule. Do you have concerns about childcare or other issues? Perhaps you’re an older worker who is worried about working longer hours. Continue reading...