16.05.2023 08:30:00
Participation Notification by Blackrock Inc.
Participation notification by Blackrock Inc.
Brussels, 16 May 2023, 08:30 CET - According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notification indicating that it crossed the threshold of 5%. Here is a summary of the move:
|Date on which the threshold was crossed
|Voting rights after the transaction
|Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction
|Total
|May 9, 2023
|3.86%
|0.79%
|4.65%
The notification, dated May 10, 2023, contains the following information:
- Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
- Notified by: BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.)
- Date on which the threshold is crossed: May 9, 2023
- Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 5% downwards
- Denominator: 105,876,416
- Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going below 5%.
Transparency notifications and the full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held is available on the Investor Relations Section of Solvay's website.
Attachments
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Solvay S.A.
|101,95
|-0,78%
