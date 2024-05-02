|
02.05.2024 08:30:00
Participation Notification by BlackRock Inc.
Brussels, Belgium – May 2, 2024 - 8:30 CEST
According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.) recently sent to Syensqo the following transparency notification indicating that it crossed the threshold of 3%. Here is a summary of the move:
|Date on which the threshold was crossed
|Voting rights after the transaction
|Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction
|Total
|April 25, 2024
|2.99%
|0.67%
|3.67%
The notification, dated April 29, 2024, contains the following information:
- Reason for the notification: Holding of voting securities upon first admission to trading
- Notified by: BlackRock Inc. : A parent undertaking or a controlling person
- Date on which the threshold is crossed: April 25, 2024
- Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% downwards
- Denominator: 105,876,417
- Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going below 3%.
- Persons subject to the notification requirement: see file attached
Transparency notifications and the full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held is available on the Investor Relations Section of Syensqo's website.
| Media relations
media.relations@syensqo.com
Nathalye Van Ypersele
+32 478 20 10 62
Perrine Marchal
+32 478 32 62 72
Laetitia Schreiber
+32 487 74 38 07
| Investor Relations
investor.relations@syensqo.com
Sherief Bakr
+44 7920 575 989
Bisser Alexandrov
+33 6 07 63 52 80
Imtiyaz Lokhandwala
+1 609 860 3959
Attachments
