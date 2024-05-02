Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
02.05.2024 08:30:00

Participation Notification by BlackRock Inc.

Participation notification by BlackRock Inc. 

Brussels, Belgium – May 2, 2024 - 8:30 CEST

According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.) recently sent to Syensqo the following transparency notification indicating that it crossed the threshold of 3%. Here is a summary of the move:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total
April 25, 2024 2.99% 0.67% 3.67%

The notification, dated April 29, 2024, contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification: Holding of voting securities upon first admission to trading
  • Notified by: BlackRock Inc. : A parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: April 25, 2024
  • Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% downwards
  • Denominator: 105,876,417 
  • Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going below 3%.
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement: see file attached

Transparency notifications and the full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held is available on the Investor Relations Section of Syensqo's website.

Media relations

 

media.relations@syensqo.com


 

Nathalye Van Ypersele
+32 478 20 10 62
 

Perrine Marchal
+32 478 32 62 72

 

Laetitia Schreiber
+32 487 74 38 07 		Investor Relations

 

investor.relations@syensqo.com


 

Sherief Bakr
+44 7920 575 989

 

Bisser Alexandrov
+33 6 07 63 52 80

 

Imtiyaz Lokhandwala
+1 609 860 3959

 

Attachments


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Syensqo SA-NVmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Syensqo SA-NVmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Syensqo SA-NV 86,24 -1,03% Syensqo SA-NV

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX an Nulllinie -- DAX kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt halten sich am Donnerstag zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich stabil. An den asiatischen Börsen stehen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen an den Kurstafeln.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen