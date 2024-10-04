|
04.10.2024 08:30:00
Participation notification by BNP Paribas Asset Management
Brussels, October 4, 2024, 08:30 CEST - Regulated information
In line with Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notification indicating that they crossed the threshold of 3%. Here is a summary of the notification:
|Date on which the threshold was crossed
|Voting rights after the transaction
|Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction
|Total
|September 23, 2024
|3.07%
|0.00%
|3.07%
The notification, dated October 02, 2024, contains the following information:
- Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
- Notified by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person
- Date on which the threshold is crossed: September 23, 2024
- Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% upwards
- Denominator: 105,876,416
- Additional information: BNP Paribas Asset Management Europe SAS and BNP Paribas Asset Management UK Ltd are investment companies that exercise voting rights on a discretionary basis in the absence of specific instruction
- Persons subject to the notification requirement: BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding (SA 47000-75318 Paris cedex 09-France)
Contacts
|Media relations
|Investor relations
|
Peter Boelaert
+32 479 30 91 59
Laetitia Van Minnenbruggen
+32 484 65 30 47
media.relations@solvay.com
|
Boris Cambon-Lalanne
+32 471 55 37 49
Geoffroy d’Oultremont
+32 478 88 32 96
Vincent Toussaint
+33 6 74 87 85 65
investor.relations@solvay.com
About Solvay
Solvay, a pioneering chemical company with a legacy rooted in founder Ernest Solvay's pivotal innovations in the soda ash process, is dedicated to delivering essential solutions globally through its workforce of over 9,000 employees. Since 1863, Solvay harnesses the power of chemistry to create innovative, sustainable solutions that answer the world’s most essential needs such as purifying the air we breathe and the water we drink, preserving our food supplies, protecting our health and well-being, creating eco-friendly clothing, making the tires of our cars more sustainable and cleaning and protecting our homes. Solvay’s unwavering commitment drives the transition to a carbon-neutral future by 2050, underscoring its dedication to sustainability and a fair and just transition. As a world-leading company with €4.9 billion in net sales in 2023, Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris (SOLB). For more information about Solvay, please visit solvay.com or follow Solvay on Linkedin.
Attachments
