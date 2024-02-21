Participation notification by DME Advisors and DME Capital Management

Brussels, February 21, 2024, 08:30 CET - Regulated information



In line with Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), DME Advisors and DME Capital Management recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notifications indicating that they crossed the threshold of 3%. Here is a summary of the moves:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Date on which Solvay received the notification DME Advisors LP DME Capital Management LP Total January 8, 2024 February 16, 2024 2.88% 0.12% 3.01% February 12, 2024 February 19, 2024 3.00% 0.12% 3.12%

The most recent notification, dated February 19, 2024, contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notified by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Date on which the threshold is crossed: February 12, 2024

Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% upwards

Denominator: 105,876,416

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: DME Advisors, LP and DME Capital Management, LP are controlled by DME Advisors GP, LLC. DME Advisors GP, LLC is controlled by David Einhorn.

Additional information: DME Advisors, LP and DME Management LP are the discretionary investment managers and exercise the voting rights at their discretion in the absence of specific instructions. Please note that the percentage of 3% in section 10 of the notification displayed for DME Capital Management is due to rounding.

Persons subject to the notification requirement:

Name Address (for legal entities) David Einhorn 140 East 45th Street, 24th Floor, New York, NY 10023, USA DME Advisors GP, LLC Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, DE 19801, USA DME Capital Management, LP Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, DE 19801, USA

