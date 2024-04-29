|
29.04.2024 08:30:00
Participation notification by UBS Group AG
Brussels, April 29, 2024, 08:30 CEST - Regulated information
In line with Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), UBS Group AG recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notification indicating that they crossed the threshold of 5%.
The notification, dated April 23, 2024, contains the following information:
- Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities.
- Notified by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person
- Date on which the threshold is crossed: April 17, 2024
- Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 5% upwards
- Denominator: 105,876,416
- Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to the total indirect holdings of UBS Group AG in voting rights of Solvay SA, held directly by controlled undertakings, going above 5% on 17th April 2024. This was caused by an increase in the Trading Book holdings of the aforementioned entities above 5% and therefore no longer being exempt from reporting.
- Persons subject to the notification requirement: UBS Group AG (Bahnhofstrasse 45, 8001 Zürich).
Attachments
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Solvay S.A.mehr Nachrichten
|
22.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Solvay verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
12.03.24
|Ausblick: Solvay zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
27.02.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Solvay zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
21.02.24
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies senkt Solvay-Ziel von 84 auf 20 Euro - 'Underperform' (dpa-AFX)
|
21.02.24
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies senkt Solvay-Ziel von 84 auf 20 Euro - 'Underperform' (dpa-AFX)
|
02.11.23
|Ausblick: Solvay verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)