09.03.2021 10:32:00

Partner Communications to Release Fourth Quarter and Annual Results for 2020 on March 25, 2021

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announced today that the Company's financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 will be released on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 11.00 a.m. Eastern Time / 5.00 p.m. Israel Time.

Please dial the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) in order to participate:

International: +972.3.918.0687
North America toll-free: +1.866.860.9642

A live webcast of the call will also be available on Partner's Investors Relations website at: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby 

If you are unavailable to join live, the replay of the call will be available fromMarch 25, 2021 until April 8, 2021, at the following numbers:

International: +972.3.925.5921
North America toll-free: +1.888.326.9310

In addition, the archived webcast of the call will be available on Partner's Investor Relations website at the above address for approximately three months.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR). 

For more information about Partner see: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby

Contact:

Tamir Amar

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +972 (54) 781 4951

Amir Adar

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Projects

Tel: +972 (54) 781 5051

E-mail: investors@partner.co.il

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/partner-communications-to-release-fourth-quarter-and-annual-results-for-2020-on-march-25-2021-301243089.html

SOURCE Partner Communications Company Ltd.

