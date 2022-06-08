Partner Communications utilizes ADVA synchronization solution for 5G timing

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that Partner Communications has deployed its Oscilloquartz timing technology to support 5G rollout throughout Israel. The solution provides the level of accuracy and availability needed for next-generation mobile services and time-sensitive low-latency applications. Featuring ADVA’s Oscilloquartz core grandmaster devices, enhanced primary reference time clock (ePRTC) technology and multi-band GNSS receivers, the new timing infrastructure is ultra-resilient and prepared to withstand the rising threat of jamming and spoofing attacks. ADVA’s partner RDT Equipment & Systems also played a significant role in the deployment, carrying out installation, configuration and troubleshooting. Together with ADVA, it will provide Partner Communication with ongoing maintenance and support.

"Upgrading a major nationwide mobile network like ours required the most advanced timing technology and the support of an expert team. That’s why we selected ADVA’s Oscilloquartz synchronization solution built on a core PTP grandmaster clock with full hardware redundancy and a scalable modular design. It offers many fan-out options, including PTP over multiple 10Gbit/s interfaces, and its advanced GNSS technologies ensure highest availability even under challenging conditions,” said Yigal Giladi, VP of engineering at Partner Communications. "With our new timing infrastructure, we can deliver the best possible mobile 5G experience to our customers. Now when GNSS is compromised or otherwise unavailable, ADVA’s ePRTC solution means we can still deliver phenomenally accurate timing across our network even during very long GNSS outages.”

Partner Communications’ new timing infrastructure features the OSA 5440, a fully redundant, scalable, and modular multi-technology grandmaster for core deployment. Operating with the OSA 3230B ePRC cesium clock and OSA clock combiner, it provides an ePRTC system, providing high levels of time stability compliant with the ITU-T G.8272.1 standard. Onboard multi-band, multi-constellation receivers compensate for atmospheric disturbances to filter out timing errors. What’s more, centralized AI-powered GNSS assurance software identifies and protects against vulnerabilities of satellite-based timing. The solution also includes the OSA 5410 Series for continuous probing and assurance, enabling Partner Communications’ team to anticipate any issues and minimize disruption to service. The technology is remotely controlled by ADVA’s Ensemble Controller with Sync Director. This provides a powerful management platform, giving Partner Communications full visibility of its synchronization infrastructure and assuring accurate timing.

"Partner Communications has taken a major leap forward in terms of the accuracy and reliability of its synchronization network. Their team was determined to make their timing infrastructure the most precise and robust it could be, and so our engineers have worked tirelessly on design, testing and installation to ensure an end-to-end solution that delivers for Partner Communications’ customers now and for many years to come,” commented Hartmut Müller-Leitloff, SVP of sales, EMEA at ADVA. "This timing solution delivers a unique set of features to mitigate GNSS vulnerabilities, such as multi-band, multi-constellation receivers and AI-powered analytics. In a world of increasing jamming and spoofing attacks, this will prove invaluable for mobile users across Israel.”

