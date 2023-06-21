Partner Up with Clean the World, Shapellx Unveils PowerConceal: Marking a Step Towards Sustainable Fashion

ORLANDO, Fla., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shapellx, a leading women's shapewear brand, has announced its collaboration with Clean the World, a renowned not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting hygiene and recycling efforts, following the launch of its latest product, the PowerConceal Everyday Shaping Underwear, which is knitted from sustainable materials and high-quality fabrics.

This partnership is a remarkable forward step in solidifying Shapellx's commitment to making a contribution to global sustainability. Clean the World, recognized for its outstanding contributions in recycling soap and other hygiene products, has been transforming waste into lifesaving tools for disadvantaged communities across the globe. Combined with Shapellx and its mission to be green from head to toe by 2025, both parties saw the collaboration as an opportunity to learn, as well as align their efforts towards creating local and global sustainability protocols for people and other companies to follow.

"At Shapellx, we are passionate about creating products that empower women, but at the same time, we are also committed to becoming the world's first fully sustainable and eco-friendly shapewear brand in the mainstream market," said Shane, Marketing Director of Shapellx. "With Shapellx recently spending a day at Clean the World's processing center actively participating in recycling activities, we have witnessed firsthand the impact of recycling efforts on improving lives – it was eye-opening. Our aim is now to take that understanding and apply the principles we've learned into other aspects of our brand."

In line with the theme of sustainability, Shapellx's latest product release, the PowerConceal Everyday Shaping Underwear, is another great example of the brand's application of their eco-conscious values. Crafted from recycled nylon, this innovative shaping underwear offers exceptional comfort, support, and shaping effects.

By utilizing recycled materials, the production of the PowerConceal significantly reduces waste and lessens its environmental impact while delivering the highest quality products that meet the needs of modern women. With the release of PowerConceal, Shapellx encourages women to embrace their bodies, boost their self-esteem and at the same time make sustainable choices. With their creative and carefully thought-out designs, the brand demonstrates that fashion can indeed be both stylish and sustainable at the same time.

"Women are increasingly drawn to products that not only enhance their appearance but also align with their values. By providing the PowerConceal Everyday Shaping Underwear, Shapellx empowers women to make a positive impact through their fashion choices," continued Shane.

With this latest collaboration and product release, Shapellx has made significant strides in its sustainability journey, implementing environmentally conscious practices throughout its supply chain process. By partnering with Clean the World, Shapellx strengthens its position as a leader in the fashion industry sustainability practices, promoting a circular economy and inspiring others to adopt more sustainable practices in their business.

For more information about Shapellx, its commitment to sustainability, and the PowerConceal Everyday Shaping Underwear, visit the official website at https://bit.ly/3CyA33q.

About Clean the World

Clean the World is a global health organization committed to improving the quality of life for vulnerable communities through water, sanitation, and hygiene initiatives. They collect discarded soap and other hygiene products from hotels, recycle them, and distribute them to those in need, preventing diseases and promoting cleanliness worldwide.

About Shapellx

Shapellx is a leading brand specializing in shapewear and body shaping products. With a focus on creating sustainable products and processes, Shapellx offers a range of high-quality, comfortable, and stylish solutions that enhance natural beauty while minimizing environmental impact. With innovative designs and a customer-centric approach, Shapellx continues to redefine the shapewear industry, helping women worldwide embrace their curves and feel confident in their own skin.

