Partners Group announces planned office in Kuwait, expanding its presence in the GCC

Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, today announces its plan to expand its presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council ("GCC") region with the opening of an office in Kuwait. The application process for the office is underway, and subject to regulatory approvals, the firm expects to announce its completion and the appointment of a local leadership team in due course.

Steffen Meister, Executive Chairman, Partners Group, comments: "Kuwait's significant investors have been highly appreciated supporters of our firm for many years. Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait and Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, the country has implemented impressive growth plans for the decades to come, and we look forward to supporting this important market in the foreseeable future. Kuwait and the wider GCC have become a globally relevant nexus for the coming technologically led economic transformation and the region is set to offer many compelling investment opportunities in the coming decade."

Suhail Albaz, Chairman Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia, Partners Group, states: "We have deep long-standing relationships in Kuwait that have been built over decades. Our firm is proud to support Kuwait in achieving their investment and economic diversification goals. The team in Kuwait will be responsible for engaging key stakeholders on their investment priorities and the expansion of Partners Group's investment portfolio in the state."

Partners Group has had a presence in the Middle East since the opening of its Dubai office in 2010, and most recently expanded its presence with an office in Abu Dhabi in 2025. Today, Partners Group’s portfolio companies employ over 2,000 individuals in the region, and many are actively looking to increase their footprint.

The Kuwait office will bring Partners Group’s total number of offices worldwide to 25.