Partners Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Partners Group announces results of the 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders



20.05.2026 / 19:30 CET/CEST



Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 20 May 2026 Partners Group Holding AG's shareholders approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at the 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) that was held today in Baar-Zug, Switzerland. Financial and non-financial reporting for the 2025 financial year

The shareholders approved the 2025 Annual Report together with the management report, the consolidated financial statements, and the standalone financial statements. The shareholders also approved the 2025 non-financial report (Sustainability Report).

Dividend for 2025

The shareholders approved the proposed distribution of a cash dividend of CHF 46.00 per share for the fiscal year 2025. The payment of the net dividend[1] is scheduled for 27 May 2026. The shares will trade ex-dividend from 22 May 2026 onwards.

Discharge of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Team

The shareholders granted the members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Team discharge from liability with regards to their activities in the 2025 fiscal year.

2025 Compensation Report

The shareholders approved the 2025 Compensation Report (consultative vote).

Approval of compensation

The shareholders approved all compensation related agenda items, including compensation budgets for the Board of Directors and the Executive Team.

Elections

The shareholders re-confirmed Steffen Meister as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors and re-elected all other Board members for a term of office of one year ending at the conclusion of the next ordinary AGM in 2027. Gaëlle Olivier will serve as Lead Independent Director during this term of office.



Furthermore, shareholders re-elected Flora Zhao, Anne Lester, and Gaëlle Olivier as members of the Nomination & Compensation Committee. The Board of Directors confirmed Flora Zhao as the Chairwoman of the Nomination & Compensation Committee.



HotzGoldmann Advokatur/Notariat in Baar, Switzerland, has been re-elected as independent proxy and PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, Zurich, Switzerland, has been re-elected as the statutory auditors of the company. A detailed overview of the voting results of all resolutions passed at the 2026 AGM will be made available at www.partnersgroup.com/AGM in the coming days. [1]The net dividend is defined as the gross dividend reduced by a 35% Swiss withholding tax. About Partners Group

Partners Group is one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, with around 2’000 professionals and over USD 185 billion in assets under management globally. The firm has investment programs and custom mandates spanning private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, royalties, and special opportunities. With its heritage in Switzerland and primary presence in the Americas in Colorado, Partners Group is built differently from the rest of the industry. The firm leverages its differentiated culture and its operationally oriented approach to identify attractive investment themes and to transform businesses and assets into market leaders. For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn . Shareholder relations contact

Dr. Adrien-Paul Lambillon

Phone: +44 207 575 2590

Email: adrien-paul.lambillon@partnersgroup.com Media relations contact

Alec Zimmermann

Phone: +41 41 784 69 68

Email: alec.zimmermann@partnersgroup.com

End of Media Release

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