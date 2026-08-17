Partners Group closes USD 1 billion private credit mandate in Asia

The open-ended evergreen structure will support the client in building flexible, long-term exposure to the asset class in the region

Partners Group has closed more than five mandates in Asia over the last year, including a EUR 800 million mandate with a sovereign wealth fund

Partners Group has created bespoke mandates for institutional investors in Greater China, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and South Korea

Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, has closed a new USD 1 billion private credit mandate with a major institutional investor in Asia. The mandate includes a discretionary tranche that will be managed by Partners Group as well as co-investment capital.

The client is utilizing Partners Group's deep capabilities in designing bespoke solutions for investors and the strength of its private credit investment engine. The open-ended evergreen structure of the mandate supports the client in building flexible, long-term exposure to the asset class across the region whilst catering to its specific deployment requirements. The mandate will invest in senior and junior direct lending opportunities in Asia-Pacific, housing a diversified portfolio of high-quality credits spanning multiple sectors and jurisdictions. Partners Group's private credit business is one of the earliest investors in Asia, with a 15-year track record in the region.

Partners Group has closed more than five mandates with major institutional investors in Asia over the last year. This includes a EUR 800 million mandate to support a regional sovereign wealth fund in building direct private equity and infrastructure exposure across markets in Asia and Europe. Partners Group has been designing bespoke solutions for institutional investors in Asia for decades, including investors in Greater China, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and South Korea across multiple private markets asset classes.

Kevin Lu, Chairman of Asia, Partners Group, comments: "The latest mandates that we've closed are further examples of institutional investors in Asia looking to build private markets exposure in their home region. We have seen this trend gain momentum recently across multiple asset classes. Within private credit specifically, a growing number of sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, particularly in Southeast Asia and Japan, are increasing allocations to the asset class due to the attractive risk adjusted returns currently available compared to public fixed income portfolios."

Andrew Bellis, Global Head of Private Credit, Partners Group, says: "We are very pleased to close this significant new mandate, which will enable our client to build credit exposure within a dynamic region that is of increasing importance to the global economy. The concentration of highly differentiated economies in the region also creates natural diversification benefits. We are a pioneer in this market and look forward to building the portfolio."

Partners Group first established its presence in Asia in 2004 with the opening of its Singapore office, which serves as the firm's regional headquarters. Today, Partners Group employs more than 550 people across the region in its offices in Hong Kong, Manila, Mumbai, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, and Tokyo. Partners Group has over USD 40 billion in total private credit assets under management.