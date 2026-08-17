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WKN DE: A0JJY6 / ISIN: CH0024608827

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17.08.2026 08:00:13

Partners Group closes USD 1 billion private credit mandate in Asia

Partners Group / Key word(s): Statement
Partners Group closes USD 1 billion private credit mandate in Asia

17.08.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Singapore; 17 August 2026

  • The open-ended evergreen structure will support the client in building flexible, long-term exposure to the asset class in the region
  • Partners Group has closed more than five mandates in Asia over the last year, including a EUR 800 million mandate with a sovereign wealth fund
  • Partners Group has created bespoke mandates for institutional investors in Greater China, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and South Korea

Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, has closed a new USD 1 billion private credit mandate with a major institutional investor in Asia. The mandate includes a discretionary tranche that will be managed by Partners Group as well as co-investment capital.

The client is utilizing Partners Group's deep capabilities in designing bespoke solutions for investors and the strength of its private credit investment engine. The open-ended evergreen structure of the mandate supports the client in building flexible, long-term exposure to the asset class across the region whilst catering to its specific deployment requirements. The mandate will invest in senior and junior direct lending opportunities in Asia-Pacific, housing a diversified portfolio of high-quality credits spanning multiple sectors and jurisdictions. Partners Group's private credit business is one of the earliest investors in Asia, with a 15-year track record in the region.

Partners Group has closed more than five mandates with major institutional investors in Asia over the last year. This includes a EUR 800 million mandate to support a regional sovereign wealth fund in building direct private equity and infrastructure exposure across markets in Asia and Europe. Partners Group has been designing bespoke solutions for institutional investors in Asia for decades, including investors in Greater China, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and South Korea across multiple private markets asset classes.

Kevin Lu, Chairman of Asia, Partners Group, comments: "The latest mandates that we've closed are further examples of institutional investors in Asia looking to build private markets exposure in their home region. We have seen this trend gain momentum recently across multiple asset classes. Within private credit specifically, a growing number of sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, particularly in Southeast Asia and Japan, are increasing allocations to the asset class due to the attractive risk adjusted returns currently available compared to public fixed income portfolios."

Andrew Bellis, Global Head of Private Credit, Partners Group, says: "We are very pleased to close this significant new mandate, which will enable our client to build credit exposure within a dynamic region that is of increasing importance to the global economy. The concentration of highly differentiated economies in the region also creates natural diversification benefits. We are a pioneer in this market and look forward to building the portfolio."

Partners Group first established its presence in Asia in 2004 with the opening of its Singapore office, which serves as the firm's regional headquarters. Today, Partners Group employs more than 550 people across the region in its offices in Hong Kong, Manila, Mumbai, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, and Tokyo. Partners Group has over USD 40 billion in total private credit assets under management.

About Partners Group
Partners Group is one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, with around 2’000 professionals and over USD 186 billion in assets under management globally. The firm has investment programs and custom mandates spanning private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, royalties, and special opportunities. With its heritage in Switzerland and primary presence in the Americas in Colorado, Partners Group is built differently from the rest of the industry. The firm leverages its differentiated culture and its operationally oriented approach to identify attractive investment themes and to transform businesses and assets into market leaders. For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Partners Group media relations contact
Henry Weston
Phone: +44 207 575 2593
Email: henry.weston@partnersgroup.com


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Partners Group
Zugerstrasse 57
6341 Baar
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 784 60 00
Fax: + 41 41 784 60 01
E-mail: partnersgroup@partnersgroup.com
Internet: https://www.partnersgroup.com/en/
ISIN: CH0024608827
Valor: 2460882
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2383498

 
End of News EQS News Service

2383498  17.08.2026 CET/CEST

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