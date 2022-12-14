Partners Group / Key word(s): Sustainability

Partners Group included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for second year running



Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 14 December 2022 The DJSI are leading benchmarks of the world's most sustainable listed businesses

Partners Group ranked in the 97th percentile in the Diversified Financial Services sector

The firm achieved the highest possible scores in environmental reporting and social reporting Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices 2022 ("DJSI") for the second year running. The DJSI are a family of best-in-class benchmarks for investors, which assess the performance of listed companies against a defined set of economic, environmental, and social criteria. More than 10,000 listed companies are assessed for inclusion in the DJSI every year, but only companies with sustainability scores in the top 10% from each sector are included in the final Indices. This year, Partners Group was one of only 153 companies in Europe and 332 companies worldwide to be included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Europe and World Indices, respectively. The firm ranked in the 97th percentile in the Diversified Financial Services sector. André Frei, Partner, Chairman of Sustainability, Partners Group, says: "Partners Group's inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for a second-year running underscores the firm's position as a sustainability leader in private markets. In our view, private markets firms with an active ownership approach are very well positioned to lead positive change. We are highly motivated to achieve our ambitious sustainability vision and remain committed to creating sustainable returns with lasting, positive impact for our stakeholders. For example, our Stakeholder Benefits Program, a key focus, has continued to evolve as we build companies that employees desire to work for by re-investing substantially into their development and providing financial or wellbeing initiatives for staff." Of the areas evaluated for inclusion, Partners Group scored particularly highly in environmental reporting (100/100), social reporting (100/100), and sustainable finance (99/100). This year, Partners Group has taken significant steps to further advance its approach to sustainability, including publishing a Sustainability Strategy, which covers both corporate and portfolio levels, and articulates the firm's vision of building better and more sustainable companies and assets. You can read more about corporate sustainability at Partners Group here . About Partners Group Partners Group is a leading global private markets firm. Since 1996, the firm has invested USD 185 billion in private equity, private real estate, private debt, and private infrastructure on behalf of its clients globally. Partners Group seeks to generate strong returns through capitalizing on thematic growth trends and transforming attractive businesses and assets into market leaders. The firm is a committed, responsible investor and aims to create sustainable returns with lasting, positive impact for all its stakeholders. With USD 131 billion in assets under management as of 30 June 2022, Partners Group provides an innovative range of bespoke client solutions to institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and private individuals globally. The firm employs more than 1,600 diverse professionals across 20 offices worldwide and has regional headquarters in Baar-Zug, Switzerland; Denver, USA; and Singapore. It has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2006 (symbol: PGHN). For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter. About Dow Jones Sustainability Indices The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) are a family of best-in-class benchmarks for investors who have recognized that sustainable business practices are critical to generating long-term shareholder value and who wish to reflect their sustainability convictions in their investment portfolios. The family was launched in 1999 as the first global sustainability benchmark and tracks the stock performance of the world's leading companies in terms of economic, environmental and social criteria. Created jointly by S&P Dow Jones Indices and SAM, the DJSI combine the experience of an established index provider with the expertise of a specialist in Sustainable Investing to select the most sustainable companies from across 61 industries. The indices serve as benchmarks for investors who integrate sustainability considerations into their portfolios and provide an effective engagement platform for investors who wish to encourage companies to improve their corporate sustainability practices. Shareholder Relations Contact

