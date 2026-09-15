Partners Group invests in international sports talent agency SEG

SEG represents over 1,000 athletes and artists across the football, cycling, gaming, and music industries

SEG is benefiting from structural growth in the talent representation market, with net revenues rising at c. 40% CAGR over the last three years

Partners Group plans to more than double its equity investment to help SEG expand and diversify its global talent platform

Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, acting on behalf of its clients, has entered into a partnership with SEG ("Sports Entertainment Group" or "the Agency"), an independent international sports talent agency.

Partners Group, which has become the largest outside shareholder in SEG, will invest significant capital to support the Agency in expanding and diversifying its global talent platform over the long term. Founder Kees Vos and existing shareholders remain invested and actively involved in SEG's future development. The Agency's day-to-day representation of its athletes and artists will continue unchanged.

Founded in 2000, SEG represents over 1,000 athletes and artists across the football, cycling, gaming, and music industries, ranging from emerging talent to top athletes and coaches. This includes football coaches Pep Guardiola, Robin van Persie, and Matthias Jaissle; football players Cody Gakpo, Rasmus Højlund, Nico O’Reilly, and Vivianne Miedema; riders Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, Oscar Onley, Mauro Schmid, and Olav Kooij; content creator TenZ and competitive gamer ZywOo; and artists Kybba and JEA. SEG currently works with around 200 agents and staff in 40 countries.

The talent representation industry is growing fast, driven by increasing fan engagement and the rising market value of athletes. This is underpinned by growing club and team revenues, which continue to diversify beyond media rights through sponsorship and merchandising, as well as premium hospitality. These tailwinds are driving strong growth at SEG, with net revenues rising at c. 40% CAGR over the last three years.

Partners Group will support SEG in pursuing targeted acquisitions in the highly fragmented talent agency market, extending its presence into other sports, and exploring opportunities in adjacent industries. Beyond representation, SEG will expand the services it already offers athletes in areas such as commercial partnerships and brand development. Partners Group plans to more than double its initial equity investment in SEG in order to pursue the acquisition opportunities that have been identified.

Kees Vos, Founder, SEG, says: "We have always had a strategy of both organic growth and growth through M&A, with the recent acquisitions of Prodigy SEG, the world's largest talent management agency in gaming, and SEG FLOWSPORTS, one of the biggest agencies in women’s football, as examples. As the talent representation industry keeps growing, there is a real opportunity to move into new and adjacent markets, and to offer athletes more than representation alone. Partners Group is a long-term partner – literally – with the operational expertise to help us take SEG much further."

Kim Nguyen, Partner, Head Private Equity Services Investments, Partners Group, says: "The talent market is a relationship business and Kees and SEG's agents have built deep networks across multiple industries, which acts as the foundation for long-term growth. SEG's track record of retaining talent from the early stages of their careers demonstrates its long-term partnership approach, which resonates strongly with us. We look forward to working with Kees and the team to build this platform. The partnership marks Partners Group's entry into the sports sector – a space with compelling long-term tailwinds. SEG is our first step into this arena, and we intend to expand from here."

SEG represents Partners Group's first lead investment in the sports industry and follows a number of successful co-investments. The firm expects to invest in further opportunities across the sports industry, not only through its direct private equity strategy, but also through other strategies including royalties and private credit.

Partners Group has USD 79 billion in private equity assets under management. The firm, which recently acquired leading European natural beauty and wellness brand Aroma-Zone, is currently raising its sixth direct private equity program.