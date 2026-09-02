Partners Group invests in next phase of growth for atNorth

Partners Group's infrastructure secondaries strategy will acquire 10% of atNorth

Earlier this year, Partners Group's infrastructure directs strategy sold atNorth to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Equinix

atNorth has continued to drive its differentiated growth strategy, leading to contracted EBITDA doubling since the end of 2025

Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, acting on behalf of its clients, is investing in the next phase of growth for atNorth (or "the Company"), a leading pan-Nordic data center platform. Partners Group's infrastructure secondaries strategy will acquire around 10% of atNorth.

In February 2026, Partners Group's infrastructure directs strategy sold atNorth to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ("CPP Investments") and Equinix in a transaction that valued the Company at an enterprise value of USD 4 billion. The transaction has now closed.

Partners Group originally acquired atNorth in 2022, transforming the Company into a leading next-generation platform with eight operational data centers alongside several sites under development across the Nordics. The Company has over 1.5 GW of secured power with a considerable amount of planned additional future capacity and a robust demand pipeline that is set to benefit from continued AI-driven growth. Over the last four years, atNorth has seen contracted EBITDA increase 14-fold.

atNorth has continued to drive its differentiated growth strategy, which involves building and owning data centers in the Nordics that have competitive advantages over more established markets in Europe. For example, atNorth recently announced its expansion into Norway with the acquisition of land for a mega data center site that is designed to support high-density workloads and hyperscale deployments. The successful execution of this strategy has led to contracted EBITDA doubling since the end of 2025 alone.

Dr. Dmitriy Antropov, Head of Infrastructure Partnership Investments, Partners Group, says: "We are pleased to be reinvesting in atNorth, one of our great transformational success stories. We have conviction in its growth strategy and share the management team's vision. The Company is set to continue benefiting from structural tailwinds, including a diversified demand mix and increased AI deployment requirements. We appreciate the partnership with CPP Investments and Equinix and look forward to working alongside some of the most experienced data center investors in the world."

Partners Group's infrastructure secondaries strategy has a track record of investing in data centers. In 2024, the strategy acquired a minority stake in eStruxture, a leading data center platform in Canada. Partners Group recently held the final close of its infrastructure secondaries program at over USD 5.5 billion, which represented one of the largest dedicated infrastructure secondaries fundraises in the industry at the time.