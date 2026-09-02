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WKN DE: A0JJY6 / ISIN: CH0024608827

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02.09.2026 14:30:13

Partners Group invests in next phase of growth for atNorth

Partners Group / Key word(s): Investment
Partners Group invests in next phase of growth for atNorth

02.09.2026 / 14:30 CET/CEST

Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 2 September 2026

  • Partners Group's infrastructure secondaries strategy will acquire 10% of atNorth
  • Earlier this year, Partners Group's infrastructure directs strategy sold atNorth to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Equinix
  • atNorth has continued to drive its differentiated growth strategy, leading to contracted EBITDA doubling since the end of 2025

Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, acting on behalf of its clients, is investing in the next phase of growth for atNorth (or "the Company"), a leading pan-Nordic data center platform. Partners Group's infrastructure secondaries strategy will acquire around 10% of atNorth.

In February 2026, Partners Group's infrastructure directs strategy sold atNorth to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ("CPP Investments") and Equinix in a transaction that valued the Company at an enterprise value of USD 4 billion. The transaction has now closed.

Partners Group originally acquired atNorth in 2022, transforming the Company into a leading next-generation platform with eight operational data centers alongside several sites under development across the Nordics. The Company has over 1.5 GW of secured power with a considerable amount of planned additional future capacity and a robust demand pipeline that is set to benefit from continued AI-driven growth. Over the last four years, atNorth has seen contracted EBITDA increase 14-fold.

atNorth has continued to drive its differentiated growth strategy, which involves building and owning data centers in the Nordics that have competitive advantages over more established markets in Europe. For example, atNorth recently announced its expansion into Norway with the acquisition of land for a mega data center site that is designed to support high-density workloads and hyperscale deployments. The successful execution of this strategy has led to contracted EBITDA doubling since the end of 2025 alone.

Dr. Dmitriy Antropov, Head of Infrastructure Partnership Investments, Partners Group, says: "We are pleased to be reinvesting in atNorth, one of our great transformational success stories. We have conviction in its growth strategy and share the management team's vision. The Company is set to continue benefiting from structural tailwinds, including a diversified demand mix and increased AI deployment requirements. We appreciate the partnership with CPP Investments and Equinix and look forward to working alongside some of the most experienced data center investors in the world."

Partners Group's infrastructure secondaries strategy has a track record of investing in data centers. In 2024, the strategy acquired a minority stake in eStruxture, a leading data center platform in Canada. Partners Group recently held the final close of its infrastructure secondaries program at over USD 5.5 billion, which represented one of the largest dedicated infrastructure secondaries fundraises in the industry at the time. 

About Partners Group
Partners Group is one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, with around 2’000 professionals and over USD 186 billion in assets under management globally. The firm has investment programs and custom mandates spanning private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, royalties, and special opportunities. With its heritage in Switzerland and primary presence in the Americas in Colorado, Partners Group is built differently from the rest of the industry. The firm leverages its differentiated culture and its operationally oriented approach to identify attractive investment themes and to transform businesses and assets into market leaders. For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Partners Group media relations contact
Henry Weston
Phone: +44 207 575 2593
Email: henry.weston@partnersgroup.com


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Partners Group
Zugerstrasse 57
6341 Baar
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 784 60 00
Fax: + 41 41 784 60 01
E-mail: partnersgroup@partnersgroup.com
Internet: https://www.partnersgroup.com/en/
ISIN: CH0024608827
Valor: 2460882
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2392756

 
End of News EQS News Service

2392756  02.09.2026 CET/CEST

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