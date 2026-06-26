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WKN DE: A0JJY6 / ISIN: CH0024608827

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26.06.2026 09:00:13

Partners Group launches B Residences strategy to build flagship Breitling-branded luxury condominium tower in Miami

Partners Group / Key word(s): Investment
Partners Group launches B Residences strategy to build flagship Breitling-branded luxury condominium tower in Miami

26.06.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Miami, US; 26 June 2026

  • Partners Group aims to invest around USD 220 million in the B Residences project, which will be developed by Empira Group
  • The 1+ acre project site is located in the Brickell neighborhood of Miami, one of the fastest growing cities in the US
  • B Residences centers on a lifestyle-led residential real estate offering that embodies the Breitling brand throughout

Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, has launched its B Residences strategy to build a Breitling-branded luxury condominium tower in Miami, Florida. Partners Group, on behalf of its clients, aims to invest around USD 220 million in the project, with construction expected to commence in late 2028 and completion targeted in 2031.

B Residences will be a c. 70-story flagship tower with over 300 for-sale Breitling-branded luxury condominiums as well as several penthouse units with private pools and double-height living areas. The 1+ acre project site is one of the last remaining prime central development sites in the Brickell neighborhood of Miami. This walkable enclave is a highly desirable area that hosts Fortune 500 companies, five-star hotels, and luxury mixed-used complexes. Miami is one of the fastest growing cities in the US and continues to benefit from an evolving economic and social landscape, with a growing number of international corporations and high-net-worth individuals relocating to South Florida.

The B Residences strategy centers on a lifestyle-led residential real estate offering that embodies the Breitling brand throughout. This includes a robust suite of amenities, such as unique city and ocean views, concierge services, rooftop pools, and a private gym, that reflect Breitling’s brand identity and Swiss quality standards. In addition, residents will have access to a 45,000 sq ft B Social Club spanning two levels with immersive indoor and outdoor programming, which offers a specialized social environment for members and highlights the brand’s signature modern-retro style.

Partners Group, which owns Breitling on behalf of its clients, will build B Residences alongside Empira Group, a leading fully vertically integrated residential real estate investor, operator, and developer that the firm acquired last year. The combined real estate platform has significant vertical depth, with expertise spanning acquisitions, investment management, asset management, development, and construction, which will be key for executing each stage of the value creation process. Empira’s local team in Miami will lead the development of the B Residences project from concept through to completion in conjunction with the Breitling brand, award-winning global architecture firm Arquitectonica, and specialized interior design partners.

The B Residences strategy will be available to both US and non-US investors. Partners Group's eligible existing real estate products will also be able to allocate to the strategy. Partners Group has a global real estate portfolio, with Living, Industrial, and Partnerships investment strategies available to clients.

Alfred Gantner, Co-Founder, Member of the Board of Directors, Partners Group, and Chairman of the Board, Breitling, says: "This is a highly differentiated branded residences strategy, with the long-term private capital, development expertise, and brand coming from within the same group. B Residences represents a compelling new chapter in Breitling’s story, where the brand’s bold spirit will translate more than a century of Swiss mechanical precision, knowhow, and heritage into the built environment. We look forward to working with Empira Group and Breitling on bringing this strategy to market."

Lahcen Knapp, Founder and Chairman of the Board, Empira Group, says: "We have strong conviction in the B Residences strategy. Branded residences can carry a significant global price premium, particularly when combining the lifestyle appeal of an active global city such as Miami and the built-in marketing narrative of a heritage brand like Breitling. It was a natural fit to secure one of the last remaining prime development sites in the heart of Brickell, which is near one of the most successful mixed-use complexes in the US."

Georges Kern, Chief Executive Officer, Breitling, says: "B Residences is about enhancing brand equity and creating more than a place to live – it’s about creating a lifestyle and a true sense of community. Every space, every design detail, and every experience at B Residences will be intrinsically Breitling: refined, relaxed, and thoughtfully curated to bring people together. Just like in our boutiques, we want residents to feel immediately connected to our brand universe and global community. We look forward to shaping this vision together and bringing Breitling’s values and style into luxury condominium living."

In 2027, Breitling will open its first standalone social club in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York. B Social New York, which will be housed in a four-story industrial loft-style building, will offer members access to specialty dining, music and aviation bars, entertainment lounges, co-working areas, game rooms, and more.

About Partners Group
Partners Group is one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, with around 2,000 professionals and over USD 185 billion in assets under management globally. The firm has investment programs and custom mandates spanning private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, royalties, and special opportunities. With its heritage in Switzerland and primary presence in the Americas in Colorado, Partners Group is built differently from the rest of the industry. The firm leverages its differentiated culture and operationally oriented approach to identify attractive investment themes and to transform businesses and assets into market leaders. For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Partners Group media relations contact
Alec Zimmermann
Phone: +41 41 784 69 68
Email: alec.zimmermann@partnersgroup.com


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Partners Group
Zugerstrasse 57
6341 Baar
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 784 60 00
Fax: + 41 41 784 60 01
E-mail: partnersgroup@partnersgroup.com
Internet: https://www.partnersgroup.com/en/
ISIN: CH0024608827
Valor: 2460882
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2354460

 
End of News EQS News Service

2354460  26.06.2026 CET/CEST

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