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WKN DE: A0JJY6 / ISIN: CH0024608827

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10.09.2026 08:00:13

Partners Group opens new Stockholm office as the firm increases its long-term commitment to the Nordics

Partners Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Partners Group opens new Stockholm office as the firm increases its long-term commitment to the Nordics

10.09.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Stockholm, Sweden; 10 September 2026

Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, has opened a new office in Stockholm, Sweden, as part of its increased commitment to the region. The office will act as a strategic base for the firm to strengthen its investment capabilities and deepen its proximity to clients, partners, and institutional investors.

 

Partners Group has a strong track record in the Nordics having completed infrastructure, real estate, and private credit investments across multiple sectors, including digital infrastructure, logistics, and technology. Within infrastructure, Partners Group has built and successfully exited businesses with significant exposure to the region including atNorth, a pan-Nordic data center platform, and VSB Group, a pan-European renewable energy platform. Partners Group recently closed its latest direct infrastructure program at over USD 15 billion.

 

The Stockholm office will be led by Carina Spitzkopf, Head of Direct Lending DACH & Nordics, and will initially host dedicated investment professionals. The office builds on Partners Group's large existing European presence, where the firm has offices in Zug, Switzerland (global headquarters), Guernsey, London, Luxembourg, Milan, Munich, and Paris. The firm has USD 186 billion in assets under management globally.

 

Carina Spitzkopf, Head of Direct Lending DACH & Nordics, Partners Group, says: "The Nordics has become an increasingly important private markets hub in Europe, reflecting a stable regional economy, strong innovative culture, and large universe of mid-market companies. Alongside the significant potential we see in private credit, we also see attractive opportunities to invest more broadly across the region over the mid- to long term. A stronger local presence will enhance our ability to identify investment opportunities and support existing portfolio companies."

 

Oscar Huggare, Regional Head Nordic Client Solutions, Partners Group, adds: "The opening of our Stockholm office comes amidst the growing importance of the Nordic region from a capital formation perspective. As a strategic hub, the new office underscores our ambition to be an even more active participant in the region’s private markets ecosystem by partnering with local institutions and engaging with a growing network of operators and advisors."

 

The Stockholm office is located at the following address:

 

Partners Group

Birger Jarlsgatan 4

114 34 Stockholm

Sweden

About Partners Group
Partners Group is one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, with around 2’000 professionals and over USD 186 billion in assets under management globally. The firm has investment programs and custom mandates spanning private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, royalties, and special opportunities. With its heritage in Switzerland and primary presence in the Americas in Colorado, Partners Group is built differently from the rest of the industry. The firm leverages its differentiated culture and its operationally oriented approach to identify attractive investment themes and to transform businesses and assets into market leaders. For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Partners Group media relations contact
Henry Weston
Phone: +44 207 575 2593
Email: henry.weston@partnersgroup.com


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Partners Group
Zugerstrasse 57
6341 Baar
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 784 60 00
Fax: + 41 41 784 60 01
E-mail: partnersgroup@partnersgroup.com
Internet: https://www.partnersgroup.com/en/
ISIN: CH0024608827
Valor: 2460882
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2397084

 
End of News EQS News Service

2397084  10.09.2026 CET/CEST

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