Partners Group reports on 2021 corporate sustainability performance and launches comprehensive Sustainability Strategy

Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, today publishes its annual Corporate Sustainability Report, which provides a detailed overview of the firm's environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance across its investment portfolio and at corporate level in 2021. The firm also launches a comprehensive Sustainability Strategy, which combines Partners Group's existing frameworks around ESG and sustainability with a roadmap for the next phase of the firm's sustainable development.

Partners Group's sustainability highlights in 2021 include:

Being included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices 2021

Publishing its first Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report

Avoiding 3.1 million metric tons of CO2 emissions through its renewable investments, more than double the amount avoided in 2020

Adding over 16,600 jobs across its investment portfolio

Increasing the number of training hours per Partners Group employee by 25% through its proprietary learning and development platform, PG Academy

Expanding its Diversity & Inclusion networks, which now count 400+ members

Partners Group launches Sustainability Strategy

Published in parallel with the Corporate Sustainability Report, Partners Group's Sustainability Strategy consolidates the firm's sustainability efforts into one overarching strategy. It articulates Partners Group's vision of building better and more sustainable assets and companies, while also creating positive and lasting impact for all its stakeholders. To achieve this dual vision, Partners Group has defined ESG ambitions for both the firm and its portfolio of controlled assets. These range from investing in the low carbon economy and leading assets on their path to net zero, to becoming an impact leader in corporate responsibility and role model in entrepreneurial ownership.

Introducing the Strategy, André Frei, Chairman of Sustainability, Partners Group, states: "With the launch of our Sustainability Strategy, we believe we are in an even better place to achieve our aim of creating lasting positive impact for all our stakeholders. True ESG impact does not happen overnight but is a multi-year effort that takes time and strong commitment. We welcome this challenge and are highly motivated to achieve our ambitious sustainability vision by embedding impactful ESG targets into our corporate activities and transformational investing approach."

Partners Group has defined a set of 25 targets along with related projects to drive progress. Examples of targets at the corporate level include developing a decarbonization program to achieve net negative emissions by 2030, aiming for a top quartile employee engagement score of at least 75% and aiming to hire 50% of new board members from underrepresented groups. At the portfolio level, targets include developing greenhouse gas reduction strategies to lower carbon equivalents across the portfolio by at least 50% by 2035, initiating a Stakeholder Benefits Program within two years of ownership to invest substantially into relevant initiatives that will benefit portfolio company employees, and implementing a tailored Diversity & Inclusion Strategy over our ownership period.

Carmela Mondino, Head of ESG, Partners Group, comments: "The aim of our ESG investing approach is to enhance our portfolio companies' operations by pursuing a strategic approach to ESG based on active ownership. Our Sustainability Strategy supports this approach by setting concrete targets for our portfolio of controlled investments. We look forward to working on these targets with our investment teams and Operating Directors in order to build better and more sustainable businesses."

The Corporate Sustainability Report as of 31 December 2021 and the Sustainability Strategy were published today at 7:00am CET and are available for download at: https://www.partnersgroup.com/en/sustainability/reports-presentations/