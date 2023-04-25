Partners Group reports on 2022 corporate sustainability performance

Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, today publishes its annual Corporate Sustainability Report, which provides a detailed overview of the firm's environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance across its investment portfolio and at corporate level in 2022.

In May 2022, following more than 15 years of sustainability leadership, Partners Group consolidated its efforts into one overarching Sustainability Strategy that articulated the firms commitment to creating lasting positive impact.

The Strategy sets out the firms key ESG focus areas at both portfolio and corporate level. These include tackling climate change, realizing employees potential, and achieving ownership excellence and sustainability at scale. Each of these areas has related targets and projects attached to enable the firm to focus on impact and track progress over time.

André Frei, Chairman of Sustainability, Partners Group, states: We are proud of our long track record of sustainability leadership in private markets. In 2022, we laid a solid foundation for our Sustainability Strategy, which will result in the development of meaningful ESG journeys at corporate and portfolio level to meet the expectations of clients, investors, regulators, and all our stakeholders. We remain committed to reporting on our sustainability performance in a transparent manner and to maintaining an open dialogue with our stakeholders.

Notable steps taken towards the achievement of Partners Groups sustainability goals in 2022 include:

Investing >USD 2 billion in decarbonization-related portfolio assets on behalf of its clients, including US energy-as-a-service provider Budderfly, Indian renewable energy platform Sunsure, and Icelandic data center operator atNorth

Structuring and investing in 20 sustainability-linked loans (SLLs), on behalf of its clients, to support transactions worth a combined enterprise value of USD 39 billion. SLLs provide an incentive for borrowers to improve on their ESG profile by setting sustainability performance targets

Building on its track record of collecting ESG indicators from portfolio companies since 2014 by seeking external assurance for portfolio data reported in 2022. In total, 85% of Partners Groups controlled portfolio companies[1] had three key ESG data indicators externally assured after two years of ownership

Developing a 13-year Direct Air Capture (DAC) agreement with Climeworks, a leading designer, developer, and operator of DAC plants, to contribute to the firms goal of achieving net negative greenhouse emissions by 2030

Publishing its first Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report

During the year, Partners Group received industry recognition of its sustainability efforts through its inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the second year running as well as the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2023.

The Corporate Sustainability Report as of 31 December 2022 was published today at 7:00am CET and is available for download at: https://www.partnersgroup.com/en/sustainability/reports-presentations/.