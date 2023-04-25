|
Partners Group reports on 2022 corporate sustainability performance
Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 25 April 2023
Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, today publishes its annual Corporate Sustainability Report, which provides a detailed overview of the firm's environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance across its investment portfolio and at corporate level in 2022.
In May 2022, following more than 15 years of sustainability leadership, Partners Group consolidated its efforts into one overarching Sustainability Strategy that articulated the firms commitment to creating lasting positive impact.
The Strategy sets out the firms key ESG focus areas at both portfolio and corporate level. These include tackling climate change, realizing employees potential, and achieving ownership excellence and sustainability at scale. Each of these areas has related targets and projects attached to enable the firm to focus on impact and track progress over time.
André Frei, Chairman of Sustainability, Partners Group, states: We are proud of our long track record of sustainability leadership in private markets. In 2022, we laid a solid foundation for our Sustainability Strategy, which will result in the development of meaningful ESG journeys at corporate and portfolio level to meet the expectations of clients, investors, regulators, and all our stakeholders. We remain committed to reporting on our sustainability performance in a transparent manner and to maintaining an open dialogue with our stakeholders.
Notable steps taken towards the achievement of Partners Groups sustainability goals in 2022 include:
During the year, Partners Group received industry recognition of its sustainability efforts through its inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the second year running as well as the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2023.
The Corporate Sustainability Report as of 31 December 2022 was published today at 7:00am CET and is available for download at: https://www.partnersgroup.com/en/sustainability/reports-presentations/.
[1] The term controlled assets, companies or investments refers to Private Equity or Private Infrastructure investments owned by Partners Group on behalf of its clients with a controlling stake larger than 50% as per 31 December 2022
About Partners Group
Shareholder relations contact
Media relations contact
