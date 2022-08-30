Partners Group reports strong H1 management fee growth driven by robust client demand; lower performance fees in line with guidance

Partners Group / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 30 August 2022 | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules (LR) Management fees grew 18% year-on-year to CHF 809 million, in line with average assets under management (AuM)[1] growth

Performance fees accounted for 8% of total revenues, within the 5% to 10% guidance range for H1; full-year 2022 performance fees are expected to be below the mid- to long-term guidance of 20% to 30%

Revenues decreased by 22% year-on-year to CHF 881 million due to lower performance fees

EBIT stands at CHF 570 million; profit developed in line with revenues to CHF 464 million

Full year 2022 expected gross client demand of USD 22 to 26 billion reconfirmed Summary of key financials H1 2022 (in CHF million) H1 2022 H1 2021 Revenues1 881 1'130 -22% Management fees2 809 688 +18% Performance fees 72 442 -84% Personnel expenses -247 -382 -35% EBIT 570 702 -19% EBIT margin 64.7% 62.1% +2.6%-pt Financial result -20 51 Taxes -85 -123 Profit 464 629 -26%

1 Revenues include management fees and performance fees.

2 Management fees and other revenues, net, and other operating income. David Layton, Partner and Chief Executive Officer, says: "We are pleased to report a solid set of financials for the first half of the year, despite the more difficult market environment. Clients continue to place trust in our transformational investment strategies, which emphasize business building through entrepreneurial ownership. As a result, we enter the second half confident in our sustained AuM and management fee growth, and confirm our full-year 2022 gross client demand guidance of USD 22 to 26 billion." H1 2022 financials Total revenues decreased by 22% to CHF 881 million (H1 2021: CHF 1'130 million) at a revenue margin of 1.44% (H1 2021: 2.19%) on average AuM. Strong management fee growth was offset by lower performance fees. Management fees grew by 18% to CHF 809 million (H1 2021: CHF 688 million), supported by growth in average AuM of 19%. Partners Group continued to benefit from higher late management fees[2] received following the final close of its latest direct private infrastructure flagship fund in February.

Performance fees amounted to 8% of total revenues, or CHF 72 million (H1 2021: CHF 442 million), in line with the guidance provided of 5% to 10% of total revenues. Following last year's exceptional H1 performance fees of 39% of total revenues, H1 performance fees this year were mainly influenced by two factors. First, Partners Group brought forward select realizations originally planned for 2022 to 2021 because the firm had already met its value creation targets and exit conditions were particularly favorable. Second, the firm decided to postpone the planned realization of select other mature businesses and assets in H1 2022 in view of the changing market environment. Hans Ploos van Amstel, Partner and Chief Financial Officer, adds: "Considering the current market environment and taking into account our prudent approach to performance fee recognition,[3] we expect performance fees to remain below 20% of total revenues for the full year 2022. We are confident though that performance fees will return to our mid- to long-term guidance of 20% to 30%, reinforced by the continued strong operational performance of our portfolio of assets." Total operating costs decreased by 27% to CHF 311 million (H1 2021: CHF 428 million), mainly driven by the decrease in performance fee-related personnel expenses. Total personnel expenses (80% of total operating costs), decreased by 35% in H1 2022. Performance fee-related personnel expenses decreased in-line with performance fees to CHF 27 million (H1 2021: CHF 170 million). Non-performance fee-related personnel expenses grew in-line with FTE growth and further included higher bonus accruals due to the more competitive environment for talent. However, they were offset by a release of provisions related to the firm's equity incentive plans, which resulted from the decrease in the firm's share price in H1, leading to overall growth of 4% and total expenses of CHF 220 million (H1 2021: CHF 212 million). The total number of FTEs stood at 1'657 as of 30 June 2022 (30 June 2021: 1'494 FTEs), up 11% year-on-year.

