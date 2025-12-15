Partners Group Aktie

Partners Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0JJY6 / ISIN: CH0024608827

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
15.12.2025 15:00:13

Partners Group’s announcement of AuM as of 31 December 2025

Partners Group / Key word(s): Annual Results
Partners Group’s announcement of AuM as of 31 December 2025

15.12.2025 / 15:00 CET/CEST

Wednesday, 14 January 2026 6:15pm CET

Dear Sir/Madam,

We cordially invite you to join David Layton, Chief Executive Officer, Juri Jenkner, President and Head Business Development, and Roberto Cagnati, Head Portfolio Solutions, for the presentation of our Business Update 2025 and Outlook 2026 on Wednesday, 14 January 2026 at 6:15pm CET (12:15pm EST).

To register for the webcast or phone dial-in, or access the recording after the live call, please click here.

A press release summarizing the key highlights of the announcement will be published ahead of the conference call at 5:45pm CET on 14 January and the presentation will be sent out to all registered participants shortly before the call begins.

Please note that Partners Group's full-year financial results and the corresponding report will be published on 10 March 2026.

We look forward to having you join us.

Kind regards,

Partners Group

www.partnersgroup.com


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Partners Group
Zugerstrasse 57
6341 Baar
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 784 60 00
Fax: + 41 41 784 60 01
E-mail: partnersgroup@partnersgroup.com
Internet: https://www.partnersgroup.com/en/
ISIN: CH0024608827
Valor: 2460882
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2245970

 
End of News EQS News Service

2245970  15.12.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Partners Group AGmehr Nachrichten