Partners Group’s announcement of AuM as of 31 December 2025

Dear Sir/Madam,

We cordially invite you to join David Layton, Chief Executive Officer, Juri Jenkner, President and Head Business Development, and Roberto Cagnati, Head Portfolio Solutions, for the presentation of our Business Update 2025 and Outlook 2026 on Wednesday, 14 January 2026 at 6:15pm CET (12:15pm EST).

To register for the webcast or phone dial-in, or access the recording after the live call, please click here .

A press release summarizing the key highlights of the announcement will be published ahead of the conference call at 5:45pm CET on 14 January and the presentation will be sent out to all registered participants shortly before the call begins.

Please note that Partners Group's full-year financial results and the corresponding report will be published on 10 March 2026.

We look forward to having you join us.

Kind regards,

Partners Group

www.partnersgroup.com