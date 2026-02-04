Partners Group Aktie

Partners Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0JJY6 / ISIN: CH0024608827

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
04.02.2026 15:00:13

Partners Group's Financial Results as of 31 December 2025

Partners Group / Key word(s): Annual Results
Partners Group's Financial Results as of 31 December 2025

04.02.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST

Tuesday, 10 March 2026 9:30am CET

Dear Sir/Madam,

We cordially invite you to join Partners Group's 2025 Financial Results presentation on Tuesday, 10 March 2026 at 9:30am CET.

To register for the webcast or phone dial-in, or access the recording after the live call, please click here.

The Annual Report, presentation, and a press release summarizing the key highlights of the announcement will be published ahead of the conference call at 7:00am CET on 10 March. The presentation will be sent out to all registered attendees shortly before the conference call begins.

We look forward to welcoming you at our event.

Kind regards,

Partners Group 

www.partnersgroup.com


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Partners Group
Zugerstrasse 57
6341 Baar
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 784 60 00
Fax: + 41 41 784 60 01
E-mail: partnersgroup@partnersgroup.com
Internet: https://www.partnersgroup.com/en/
ISIN: CH0024608827
Valor: 2460882
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2271470

 
End of News EQS News Service

2271470  04.02.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Partners Group AG

mehr Nachrichten