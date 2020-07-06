Partnership increases access to personal protective equipment for health care workers in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health care workers in Pennsylvania now have greater access to personal protective equipment, thanks to a partnership between the Pennsylvania Medical Society (PAMED) and ActionPPE.

The partnership will fill a growing need for physicians, nurses, physician assistants and other health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, said PAMED President Lawrence John, MD. About 20 percent of physicians in a statewide survey said their facility has less than a week's worth of PPE in stock.

"As Pennsylvania continues to reopen, it is essential that health care workers have enough masks, gowns, and other PPE to protect themselves," Dr. John said. "Patients must return to follow-up on care that they have been putting off for months. To do that, they need to feel safe. This partnership between PAMED and ActionPPE is helping accomplish this."

ActionPPE was launched by the Charleston County Medical Society in South Carolina.

PAMED physician members can purchase KN95 masks, isolation gowns, disposable gowns, and face shields. These products are produced in China and take about four weeks to arrive.

More than 200 orders have been placed since the partnership began in late April. PAMED receives no compensation. Visit www.pamedsoc.org/PPEorder for more information.

About the Pennsylvania Medical Society

PAMED is a physician-led, member-driven organization representing all physicians and medical students throughout the state. We advocate for physicians and their patients, educate physicians through continuing medical education, and provide expert resources and guidance to help physicians and their organizations navigate challenges in today's ever-evolving health care system. For more information, visit www.pamedsoc.org.

