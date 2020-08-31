Party Like a Rockstar: Take the Road Trip of a Lifetime on a Luxurious Celebrity Tour Bus for $18,500

It’s no surprise that COVID-19 has made road trips extremely popular this summer––representing, according to AAA, 97% of all vacations. And while Labor Day weekend may mark the unofficial end of summer, it doesn’t mean that you still can’t get away for a one-of-a-kind experience with the family or a group of friends.

Groupon, the local marketplace that connects merchants to customers by providing unbeatable value on great experiences, and Hemphill Brothers Coach Company, a Nashville-area luxury tour bus provider that has shuttled the likes of Aerosmith, Beyonce, Cher and Justin Timberlake between concerts, have partnered to offer one person the ultimate social distancing vacation package. For $18,500*, you too can have a "Road Trip Rockstar” experience along with 10 of your best friends or family members (https://www.groupon.com/deals/road-trip-rockstar). This experience will include a week-long road trip across the United States to Arches, Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks in one of Hemphill’s 115 RVs.

"We’re disappointed too that we can’t see our favorite artists on tour this summer, which is why we’re excited to offer the next best thing––a rare opportunity to travel the country just like some of the biggest names in the music business,” said Jason Jacob, vice president of experiences, Groupon. "People are looking for road trips where they can spend time with those they love, and this is the perfect way to end the summer in style!”

The full Road Trip Rockstar package entails:

One-week round trip from Nashville** to Utah and Wyoming’s Arches, Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks

Use of one of Hemphill’s luxury RVs, including: Two drivers Eleven beds Front lounge with a full kitchenette (microwave, refrigerator/freezer, Keurig and sink) Back lounge with wrap around sofas, booth table, satellite TVs, storage closets, cooler and stereo––to rock out to tunes of performers that you’re not able to see in concert One restroom with a fully equipped shower Bay storage under bus for bicycles, kayaks, luggage, etc. Xboxes in front and back lounges WiFi



"Our RVs have carried some of the biggest names in the music industry and now they can safely [and luxuriously] get you to your next vacation,” said Joey and Trent Hemphill, owners of Hemphill Brothers Coach Company. "When COVID-19 grounded the entire music industry to a halt, we knew that we needed to pivot the business to leverage our incredible fleet of five-star hotels on wheels to bring people once-in-a-lifetime opportunities.”

Before each trip, every Hemphill bus is sterilized and drivers are tested upon customer request for COVID-19.

Even if you don’t have $18,500 for your next road trip, Groupon has a wide variety of other affordable options for every kind of budget complete with drivable destinations, beach vacations, family-friendly trips, adult getaways, spa retreats and more. To find browse our selection of what’s available near you, please visit https://www.groupon.com/landing/take-a-trip.

*Does not include parking or RV site fees, fuel surcharges for extra trips, dump fees for the holding tank (if any) or any consumables such as ice, sodas, cleaning and paper products

**Door-to-door pickup available for an extra fee

