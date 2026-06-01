Dow Aktie

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WKN DE: A2PFRC / ISIN: US2605571031

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01.06.2026 21:45:00

Party Like It's 1896: The Dow Turned 130, and Investors Can Celebrate with this ETF

Happy belated birthday to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI). The original benchmark of U.S. blue chip stocks turned 130 years old on May 26. The 30-stock index has long since been passed by the S&P 500 as the benchmark collection of domestic stocks. In addition to the obvious factor of breadth (500-plus stocks vs. 30), professional and retail investors alike focus on the S&P 500 because it is weighted by market capitalization, harnessing the market's collective wisdom. Conversely, Dow components are weighted by price, meaning the index member with the highest price tag -- in this case, Goldman Sachs -- receives the highest weight, and so on. Celebrate the Dow's milestone birthday with this dividend ETF. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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