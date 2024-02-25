25.02.2024 15:30:00

Party Like It's 1999? Why Walmart Stock Should Be on Your Radar.

Last month, leading retailer Walmart (NYSE: WMT) announced that it would conduct a 3-for-1 stock split on Feb. 23. In recent years, investors have a seen a number of high-profile tech companies such as Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla conduct stock splits. However, this is Walmart's first split in over two decades. It last completed a stock split back in 1999.Let's dig into how stock splits work and what investors should understand before pouring into Walmart stock.The dynamics of stock splits are quite simple: The number of shares rises by the split ratio, while the stock price drops by the same multiple. For example, following Walmart's 3-for-1 split, shareholders will have triple the amount of shares they held previously. But the price of those shares will be at one-third their original value.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX nach neuem Allzeithoch etwas fester -- US-Börsen nach Dow Jones-Rekord uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneins - Feiertag in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag im Minus. Der DAX zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche höher. Nach dem starken Vortag notierte die Wall Street zum Wochenende uneins. An den chinesischen Börsen ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen - in Tokio fand kein Handel statt.

