Party Like It's 1999? Why Walmart Stock Should Be on Your Radar.

Last month, leading retailer Walmart (NYSE: WMT) announced that it would conduct a 3-for-1 stock split on Feb. 23. In recent years, investors have a seen a number of high-profile tech companies such as Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla conduct stock splits. However, this is Walmart's first split in over two decades. It last completed a stock split back in 1999.Let's dig into how stock splits work and what investors should understand before pouring into Walmart stock.The dynamics of stock splits are quite simple: The number of shares rises by the split ratio, while the stock price drops by the same multiple. For example, following Walmart's 3-for-1 split, shareholders will have triple the amount of shares they held previously. But the price of those shares will be at one-third their original value.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel