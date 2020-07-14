PASA Receives Emergency Funding Primate Sanctuaries in Africa

PORTLAND, Ore., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Pan African Sanctuary Alliance (PASA) – the largest alliance of wildlife centers in Africa – will administer a grant of $100,000 from Humane Society International. The funds will allow 15 primate sanctuaries, all members of the PASA alliance and located throughout Africa, to continue their life-saving work during this trying time. These wildlife centers conduct rescues, often from poachers, then rehabilitate the animals and in many cases, provide long-term care for them.

"We are grateful to Humane Society International for their generous support," said Gregg Tully, PASA Executive Director. "Our members are resourceful, but after three months of lock-down, the situation is dire. Now they will have resources to keep providing the superior care they are known for."

PASA member wildlife centers face extraordinary threats due to the pandemic. Travel bans have left them without volunteers who take care of rescued animals. Many have staff sheltering-in-place at the centers rather than leave vulnerable monkeys and apes. Disrupted supply lines mean that getting food and veterinary supplies is precarious. On top of these issues, PASA members must also take biosecurity measures to protect the animals from possibly contracting the disease.

The grant from Humane Society International will allow them to buy and distribute food, purchase medical supplies, and provide critical veterinary treatments. Here is just a small sample of how the funds will benefit the primates and people in Africa.



Chimfunshi Wildlife Orphanage, in Zambia , will use the grant to cushion the food crisis caused by COVID-19. They work with growers in the communities that surround the center, and the funds will provide a stable income for those families while ensuring that the chimpanzees in their care continue to have nutritious food.

Colobus Conservation, in Kenya , experienced a 60% drop in revenue almost overnight when the pandemic hit. This meant cutting back on responding in real time to primate welfare cases reported by the community. They will use the funds to reactivate the emergency response team and provide care to animals in need.

"During this pandemic crisis, HSI is proud to be able to help PASA's member sanctuaries across the African continent," said Tony Gerrans, executive director of HSI/Africa. "It's gratifying to see the range of projects these funds will support, helping to ensure the survival of nearly 2,100 primates, including endangered species like chimpanzees and gorillas, and many animals who were victims of wildlife trafficking."

