Paso Robles Windshield Repair Company Reports the Role of Smart Windshields and Safety Technology

PASO ROBLES, Calif., July 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A significant portion of the technology for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) is found on the windshield. "This makes the maintenance, repair and replacement of smart windshields highly important," said Teresa O'Mara, the owner of the Paso Robles windshield repair company, Cal State Auto and Truck Glass.

"Smart windshields" have been around for quite a while and with each new feature, the technology becomes more sophisticated and the integration between windshields and on-board technology becomes more complex. General Motors introduced automatic system that sensed water on the windshield and activated the wipers in 1996. Today, in 2020, ADAS operate using sensors that communicate with computers, radar, cameras and other technology that is installed in vehicles. Some of the sensors are in the windshields. Safety technology such as Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control and collision avoidance are the most common sensors that are mounted in or around the front windshield area.

Estimates are that there are over 60 million vehicles on the road using ADAS. The technology is here to stay and getting more sophisticated every year. Any new vehicle will have some level of ADAS installed. This means it is very important to work with a trusted windshield repair company. Paso Robles area, Cal State Auto and Truck Glass is a local company with more than 70 years combined experience in the industry.

