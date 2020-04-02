Pason Systems Inc. Announces Change to Virtual Annual General Meeting on April 30, 2020

CALGARY, April 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Pason Systems Inc. ("Pason" or the "Company") (TSX: PSI) announces that its annual general meeting of the shareholders ("Meeting") scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. (MDT) at Pason's offices will be changed to a virtual meeting to be held at the same time and on the same date. The Meeting will be conducted via live audio webcast at web.lumiagm.com/218559565 commencing at 3:30 p.m. (MDT) on April 30, 2020.

Shareholders will have an opportunity to participate at the Meeting online regardless of their geographic location. Additional details on how to access and login to the Meeting will be provided on our website at www.pason.com. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to listen to the virtual meeting, ask questions and vote online, all in real time, provided they are connected to the Internet and properly follow the instructions contained on our website.

Non-registered (beneficial) shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholders may still attend the virtual meeting as guests. Guests will be able to listen to the meeting but will not be able to vote at the meeting or ask questions.

We recommend that you log in to the webcast at least fifteen minutes before the time of the virtual meeting.

Pason encourages all shareholders to participate in the virtual annual general meeting. If you are unable to attend the virtual meeting, we encourage you to complete the form of proxy or voting instruction form previously mailed to you and return it within the time frames indicated on such forms so that your vote is counted at the virtual meeting. Full details on how to vote, change or revoke your vote, appoint a proxyholder, and other general proxy matters will be available on https://www.pason.com.

Pason Systems Inc.

Pason Systems Inc. is a leading global provider of specialized data management systems for drilling rigs. Our solutions, which include data acquisition, wellsite reporting, remote communications, web-based information management, and analytics, enable collaboration between the rig and the office. Pason's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI.

