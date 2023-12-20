|
20.12.2023 14:56:47
Passage Bio Announces Initial Clinical Data From Phase 1/2 UpliFT-D Trial On PBFT02
(RTTNews) - Clinical-stage genetic medicines company Passage Bio, Inc. (PASG) Wednesday announced initial clinical data from three Cohort 1 patients in the ongoing global Phase 1/2 upliFT-D clinical trial evaluating PBFT02, an adeno-associated virus-delivery gene therapy.
This treatment is intended for patients with frontotemporal dementia with granulin mutations. frontotemporal dementia is an early onset dementia, due to mutations in the GRN gene, causing a deficiency of progranulin or PGRN. The company noted that the emerging evidence suggests that PGRN deficiency may contribute to lysosomal dysfunction. It has no approved disease-modifying therapies.
Mark Forman, chief medical officer at Passage Bio said, the upliFT-D clinical trial showcased the ability of PBFT02 to elevate CSF progranulin to supraphysiologic levels at the lowest tested dose, Dose 1, up to six months post-treatment. "We believe these data, surpassing our expectations based on preclinical non-human primate models, validate the compelling potential of PBFT02 to address progranulin deficiency—a key driver of disease progression in individuals with FTD-GRN."
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Passage Bio Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Passage Bio Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Passage Bio Inc Registered Shs
|0,76
|-6,73%