Passaic Valley Water Commission Notice Of Flushing Of Water Mains Lakeview Section Of Paterson

CLIFTON, N.J., June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The reduced use of office buildings and closing of schools due to the coronavirus pandemic have decreased the use of water and in some cases, water has been sitting in mains. Over the past month, some of you may have noticed discolored water from time to time. To ensure our customers receive the highest water quality and continued supply of clean fresh water, it is necessary to flush the hydrants and water mains in your area.

Passaic Valley Water Commission will flush mains during the week of June 9, 2020, in the section of Paterson bound by Crook Ave at the Clifton border to the south, Lakeview Ave to the east, 20th Ave to the north, and E Railway Ave/Madison Ave to the west. The hydrant and main flushing is anticipated to last about two weeks.

So that our customers are minimally impacted, system flushing will occur between the hours of 8:00 PM and 8:00 AM Monday – Friday. During the flushing customers may experience low pressure and/or discolored water. Should this happen, please let your cold water tap run until the water is clear. If you discover discolored hot water, make sure to flush your hot water long enough to clear all discolored water from the water heater. Although the water is safe for use during this time, please avoid washing clothes in discolored water as stains may occur.

Passaic Valley Water Commission apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause its customers. If you have questions or issues, please contact our customer service department at 973-340-4300 and a representative will be happy to assist you.

Hydrant Flushing

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. Why is Passaic Valley Water Commission (PVWC) running hydrants in my area, isn't that a waste of water?

A. Flushing the system will ensure water quality and keep your water clean and fresh.

Q. Is my water safe to use during flushing?

A. We test the water quality regularly and frequently to ensure it's clean and safe for use. If you experience discolored water, please let your cold water tap run until the water is clear before using it for consumption or to clean food. Also avoid washing clothes in discolored water as stains may occur.

Q. What should I do if my water pressure gets low?

A. During flushing it is possible to have low pressure. Again, please run your cold water tap and the pressure should normalize.

Q. How long will it take to flush the system in my area?

A. PVWC realizes this is an inconvenience, and will move as quickly though the system as possible. At a minimum, flushing should be completed in approximately two weeks.

Q. How do I flush the discolored water from home?

A. If you have discolored water from the cold tap, open the cold-water faucets in your home and let them run for about 5 minutes or until you feel the water temperature get noticeably cooler. If you have discolored water from the hot water tap, open the hot water faucet and let the water run long enough to remove the sitting water from your water heater and replace it with clean, fresh water.

Q. I have been experiencing discolored water off and on for about a month or so now.

Why is that?

A. PVWC apologizes for this inconvenience, however, during this coronavirus pandemic, there has been a reduced use of water and in some cases it has been sitting in pipes. Lower than normal flows cause by changes in water usage may have been the reason for the change in water quality. Again, flushing the system will help to minimize the issue.

Q. What if discoloration and low pressure continues to happen after flushing is over?

A. Should you continue to have discolored or low water pressure after the system is flushed please contact Passaic Valley Water Commission customer service at 973-340-4300 and a representative will be able to assist you.

