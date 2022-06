Passengers face more airport delays on return to UK

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Tourists suffered severe hold-ups at airports including Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester and BristolHolidaymakers who battled lengthy queues and delays leaving the UK could encounter further problems on their return journey as hubs in Europe and the US struggle with their own travel disruption.Tourists have faced severe hold-ups at UK airports including Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, Bristol and Birmingham as they took advantage of relaxed Covid travel restrictions to enjoy a break at half-term. Continue reading...