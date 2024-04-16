 Passing of the General Meeting of Pharma Equity Group A/S





16 April 2024

Company Announcement no. 13





Pharma Equity Group A/S today held its Annual General Meeting with the following results:



1) The board of directors' report on the Company's activities in the past year was noted by the General Meeting



2) The audited annual report was approved



3) The executive board and the board of directors was discharged from liability



4) Appropriation of profit or loss as proposed by the board of directors was adopted



5) The remuneration report 2023 for an advisory vote was approved



6) The remuneration to the board of directors for the current financial year was approved



The chair of the board of directors receives DKK 350,000.

The deputy chair of the board of directors receives DKK 250,000.

Members of the board of directors receive DKK 150,000.





Members of the board of directors' audit committee, the nomination- and remuneration committee or other committees receive a remuneration of DKK 25,000 in total for all committee work. This does not apply to the chair or the deputy chair of the board of directors, who does not receive additional remuneration. 7) Election of the board of directors





The following board members was re-elected: Christian Vinding Thomsen, Martin Engell-Rossen, Omar S. Qandeel, Lars Gundorph and Peter Vilmann.





The board constituted itself the following way after the General Meeting: Christian Vinding Thomsen (chair), Martin Engell-Rossen (deputy chair), Omar S. Qandeel, Lars Gundorph and Peter Vilmann.





8) BDO STATSAUTORISERET REVISIONSAKTIESELSKAB ("BDO”), Havneholmen 29, 1561 København V, CVR no. 20222670 was elected as the Company’s auditor.



9) The following proposals from the board of directors were approved:



Proposal to increase the authorization to issue new shares with pre-emption rights (article 4.1.A) Proposal to combine and increase the two separate authorizations to issue new shares without pre-emption rights and grant a one-year extension of the new combined authorization (articles 4.1.B and 4.1.C) Proposal to grant a one-year extension of the authorization to issue warrants (article 4.2) Proposal to increase the authorization to issue convertible loan notes (article 4.3.A) 10) The chair of the general meeting, with a right of substitution, was authorized to file the resolutions adopted with the Danish Business Authority and to make any such amendments as the Danish Business Authority may require in order to register or approve the resolutions adopted.



