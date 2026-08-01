Chevron Aktie
WKN: 852552 / ISIN: US1667641005
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01.08.2026 16:15:00
Passive Income Play: Own This Many Chevron Shares for $1,000 a Year
If you're looking to generate passive income from your investment portfolio, dividend stocks can do a lot of the heavy lifting. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) has an extended history of rewarding income investors with dependable cash payments, even while operating in the often unpredictable oil and gas market.With its stock yielding 3.67%, generating about $1,000 a year in passive income would require roughly 144 shares, or an investment of about $27,248. Here's what makes Chevron worth adding to an income investor's portfolio.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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