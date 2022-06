Passport Office charged £588 - but we got nothing as a result

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

We tried to book face-to-face appointments which were all ‘gone’ … but it still took four paymentsI’m in the process of trying to get a replacement passport for my son so that he can come to France with us in July. His current passport does not have the requisite three months left after his return.After multiple attempts on the Passport Office website on 16 May 2022, I was offered an appointment in Liverpool (I live in London) for 6 June and went through the process of completing the forms, putting in my card details, only to be informed as I pressed “pay” that the appointment had gone. Continue reading...